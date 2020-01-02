MATTIMORE, Verna M. (Blassey)

MATTIMORE - Verna M. (nee Blassey)

Of Hamburg, December 30, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Mattimore, MD; mother of Anne Cronin, Mary Elizabeth Mattimore (Paul Perlman), Carolyn (Patrick) Kezele, and Patricia (Evan) Lewis; sister of Robert and the late Harold and Richard Blassey; also survived by 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; predeceased by granddaughter Natalie Lewis. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church Saturday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Mrs. Mattimore was a longtime Hamburg resident who also spent time over many years in Siesta Key, FL. She graduated cum laude from D’Youville College with a B.A. in History, received the 2003 Delta Sigma Award and membership in the St. Marguerite D’Youville Honor Society, taught CCD at schools in the south towns, and was a Third Order Carmelite. For many years, she worked as a receptionist at WNY Pediatrics, where her husband was a founding member, and also worked with him in the Pediatric Office at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, where he was Chief of Staff of Pediatrics for 34 years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, singing in the choir at St. Bernadette’s Church, gardening, and attending Carmelite Monastery activities. Memorials may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 75 Carmel Rd., Buffalo, NY 14214. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com