MANLEY - John G. December 31, 2019, age 85. Beloved husband of 55 years to Rosella A. (nee Martinec) Manley; loving father of Kathleen (Christofer Dimitroff) Manley, Karen (Patrick) Reynolds, Kristin (Kevin) Cavalieri and the late Pamela Manley; cherished grandfather of Kevin, Delaney, Benjamin and Ava; caring brother of the late Joan Manley, Betty (late Donald) Robertson and Patricia (late Paul) Baier; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 1 - 3 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.) where Funeral Services will follow at 3 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. John was a proud member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers for 40 years. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com