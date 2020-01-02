Man with handgun robs Grand Island 7-Eleven

A man armed with a handgun robbed a 7-Eleven on Love Road in Grand Island on Wednesday night, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

The robbery at 1787 Love Road happened at about 8:15 p.m. The robber entered the convenience store displaying the weapon and demanded money from the cashier, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The robber fled with what deputies said was an undetermined amount of cash. Deputies, including a K-9 unit and the department's Air-1 helicopter, responded to the scene.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information about the robbery to call 858-2903 and refer to case 20-000171.