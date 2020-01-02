MAKEY, Mary Louise (Mock)

MAKEY - Mary Louise (nee Mock)

December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years to Charles E. Makey Jr.; loving mother of Deborah (Peter) Lyons, Janet (Jacob) Frego, Susan (Michael) Smith, Charles III (Karen) Makey and Sheila (Christopher) Nowak; daughter of the late Edwin and Evelyn (Ullrich) Mock; dearest sister of Norma J. (late Robert) Neale; cherished grandmother to 16 grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM, at the Cusack funeral home, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, N.Y. 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie), where services will be held on Saturday, at 10:50 AM and from Queen of Heaven Church at 11:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu, of expressions of sympathy donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Church.