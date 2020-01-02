MACIEJEWSKI, Joseph L. "Joe Maj"

Of Lancaster, NY, December 30, 2019. loving father of Lucas and Jarod; son of Donna Rae Lyons; brother of Michael (Laraine); uncle of Samantha and Evan. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & loecher Inc., funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Friday morning at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Joe was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon at Canisus College and the Lancaster Depew Boys Club. Share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com