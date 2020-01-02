LICKFELD, Lydia A. (Lore)

Passed away on December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Wayne "Butch" Lickfeld; dear mother of Lisa (Sean) Keane, Wayne "Jack" (Kim) Lickfeld, Denise (Rich) Bell and Mark (Keri) Lickfeld; loving grandmother of Alyssa, Madeline, Maeve, Emily, Chloe, Jameson and Finnegan; daughter of the late Charles and Doris (Doerfler) Lore; sister of Charles (Debra) Lore Jr., late Annie Lore and the late Paulette Weisner; also survived by very special companion "Skippy". Friends and family may call Friday from 4-8 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A private burial service will be held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com