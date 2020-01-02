Deaths Death Notices
LICKFELD, Lydia A. (Lore)
LICKFELD - Lydia A. (nee Lore)
Passed away on December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Wayne "Butch" Lickfeld; dear mother of Lisa (Sean) Keane, Wayne "Jack" (Kim) Lickfeld, Denise (Rich) Bell and Mark (Keri) Lickfeld; loving grandmother of Alyssa, Madeline, Maeve, Emily, Chloe, Jameson and Finnegan; daughter of the late Charles and Doris (Doerfler) Lore; sister of Charles (Debra) Lore Jr., late Annie Lore and the late Paulette Weisner; also survived by very special companion "Skippy". Friends and family may call Friday from 4-8 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A private burial service will be held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook