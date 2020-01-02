Letter: Trapping has no place at an animal refuge

On a recent visit to hike the 1.8-mile Iroquois loop trail near the Alabama swamps I noticed only a couple of fox tracks and no other fur animal tracks.
At the bridge I saw a faint small track of a mink or marten. After the trail I parked at the observation area looking for small game and waterfowl.
Instead of animals I observed a guy pulling a sled on the ice with about 20 4-foot poles with orange tape on them. I asked if he was ice fishing.
No, he said, he was trapping the fur animals with leg traps. What!
Here is the Iroquois Refuge center for wildlife – with some guy killing the fur animals at the observation area when we are trying to see one.
What kind of protection management is that? Kids – and adults – will never see animals there that way.
What can be done to not kill the few fur animals left, at least at the refuge park?
Bob Baker
Lockport
