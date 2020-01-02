Letter: Real threats to democracy are coming from Russia

A writer recently wrote to commend Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns for his efforts in implementing New York’s “Green Light” law. Right or wrong, it is Kearns’ duty to carry out this state law.

However, I don’t believe the author saw the actual irony in the theme of his letter when he speaks of “intentional voter fraud” or the fact that the Green Light law “undermines the bedrock” of our country’s voting history. Perhaps a closer look at the Mueller Report or the constant messaging of our intelligence community that Russia is the most urgent threat to our electoral system would show that the real threat to our “bedrock” is coming from overseas and not within New York State.

Dennis Kozuch

Cheektowaga