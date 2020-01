KRUSZYNSKI, Daniel

KRUSZYNSKI - Daniel Age 62, of Great Valley, NY, born November 18, 1957. Loving husband of Rebecca "Becky"; beloved father of Gary (Sambol) Kruszynski and Daniel (Carla) Kruszynski; dear grandfather of Malia (David Sachs) Woodward, Danielle Kruszynski, Audrey Kruszynski, Cayda Kruszynski, Jackson Kruszynski, Daniel Kruszynski; dear brother of Mary Jane Kruszynski and Robert (Peggy) Kruszynski. Friends may call at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke, Inc., Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 AM with Rev. Lukasz Kopala, Holy Name of Mary RC Church, officiating.