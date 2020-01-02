KOHLBRENNER, Geraldine "Gerry" (Borgosz)

December 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Kohlbrenner; dearest step-mother of Karen (Jeff) Arcara, Lynne (late Gary) Bortka, late Diana Kohlbrenner; dear grandmother of Justin (Felicia), Adam (fiance;e Rachel), great-grandmother of Christian and Bella; sister of the late Pat and Tim; survived by several nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She was especially fond of her niece Darcy and Paul, to whom we are extremely grateful for all of their love and support to "Gerry". Funeral Service from the barron-miller funeral home, inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where Services will be held Saturday, at 11 AM. Family will be present Friday, from 3 to 7 PM. "Gerry" was a dedicated volunteer at the VA Hospital for many years, she was also involved in the DAV., Amvets and the Southline Fire Company Auxillary. She will be dearly missed by many.