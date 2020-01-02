JACKSON, Leroy C.

JACKSON - Leroy C. December 29, 2019. Loving father of four children, grandfather of five, great-grandfather of six, and great-great-grandfather of one, and a host of family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215.