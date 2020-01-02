Fredonia police: Student arrested after taking ambulance on joy ride

A 23-year-old college student was arrested over the theft of an ambulance early in the morning on New Year’s Day while the emergency crew was inside a residence attending to a medical call, Fredonia police reported.

The incident occurred at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Central Avenue, police said. The ambulance was discovered traveling north on Central Avenue after it had jumped a curb and hit several signs near College Parkway, where it became stuck in the lawn, police said.

Arda I. Gokce, a student at Fredonia State University, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, unlicensed operation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving on the sidewalk, obstructing emergency medical services, obstructing government administration, criminal mischief and other vehicle and traffic violations.

The ambulance sustained front end and undercarriage damage, police said. Its value is estimated at $240,000 dollars.

Gokce was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Fredonia Court at a later date.