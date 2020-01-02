Former Lackawanna mayor appointed to workforce development post

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has appointed Geoffrey M. Szymanski, the former Lackawanna mayor, as county director of workforce development.

Szymanski became Lackawanna mayor in 2012 and his tenure ended Tuesday due to term limits. He was a city councilman for six years before becoming mayor.

He will receive a salary of approximately $87,000 in his new position, according to the county.

Poloncarz, a Lackawanna native, called Szymanski a "tremendous asset" to the county who will work with him to "build a more prepared, inclusive, dynamic county workforce." Szymanski recently earned a master's degree in public administration from SUNY Buffalo State.

In his new role, Szymanski will serve as executive director of the Buffalo and Erie County Workforce Investment Board.

"I will use my eight years of experience as the chief executive officer of the City of Lackawanna to build new relationships and advance the work of the WIB," he said in a statement.

Szymanski began his new job Thursday.