Evans Agency buys Amherst employee benefits firm

Evans Bank is bolstering its employee benefits administration business with the acquisition of Benefit Brokers of WNY, the company said Thursday.

The acquisition will expand the employee benefits program offered through Evans Bancorp's insurance subsidiary, the Evans Agency.

Benefit Brokers, which has nine employees, will remain in its current Amherst offices until Evans Bank moves from its current administrative offices in Hamburg to a building it is renovating at 6460 Main St. in Amherst, a bank spokeswoman said.

Amy Christieson, Benefit Brokers' president and owner, will join the Evans Agency as vice president of employee benefits.

“The joining of our two organizations further strengthen our employee benefits program, which is a major part of our agency offerings to local businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations,” said Aaron Whitehouse, Evans Agency's president.