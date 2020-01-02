Erie County Legislature reappoints Baskin as chair, names new majority leader

Democrat April Baskin, D-Buffalo, was re-elected Thursday as chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature.

Unlike last year, when several members of the Republican-supported minority caucus refused to support her, she won election with unanimous support from the 11-member body.

The Democratic caucus named Legislator Timothy Meyers, D-Cheektowaga, as the new majority leader. He replaces John Bruso, D-Lancaster, who lost his bid for re-election in November.

Legislator Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca, remains minority leader of the Republican-supported caucus.

The balance of power in the County Legislature remains unchanged, despite the replacement of three legislators, with the Democrats holding a 7-4 majority.