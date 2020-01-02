Share this article

Erie County Legislature reappoints Baskin as chair, names new majority leader

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin speaks during the Democratic Party's election night celebration at Statler City. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
Democrat April Baskin, D-Buffalo, was re-elected Thursday as chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature.

Unlike last year, when several members of the Republican-supported minority caucus refused to support her, she won election with unanimous support from the 11-member body.

The Democratic caucus named Legislator Timothy Meyers, D-Cheektowaga, as the new majority leader. He replaces John Bruso, D-Lancaster, who lost his bid for re-election in November.

Legislator Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca, remains minority leader of the Republican-supported caucus.

The balance of power in the County Legislature remains unchanged, despite the replacement of three legislators, with the Democrats holding a 7-4 majority.

