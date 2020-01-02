CHUDZINSKI, Christopher Paul

CHUDZINSKI - Christopher Paul Age 51, entered into rest on December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynne M. Chudzinski; devoted father of Brittany Eileen Chudzinski; step-father of Gerard Burick and Jeffrey Burick; loving son of the late Richard and Dorothy Chudzinski; dear brother and brother-in-law of Richard and Gina Chudzinski, Cathy and Michael Brown and Leanard and Joni Chudzinski; loving uncle of several nieces and nephews. Christopher worked in maintenance for Latina Boulevard Foods for over 20 years. He was an avid musician and played drums in several bands including Izzy Rexx and Sleeper. He enjoyed writing and recording music and playing drums and guitar. Christopher's favorite pastime was building Cigar Box Guitars. He was an advocate for feral and rescue cats and loved all animals. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 6-9 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2501 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St). Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com