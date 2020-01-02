CHIRICO, Antoinette B. "Toni" (Aretino)

December 30, 2019, beloved wife of the late Dominico; predeceased by six sisters and a brother; cherished aunt of Janice (Jerry) Bent, Bernadette (Gary) Huff, Beverly Palmeri, Joan (Ralph) Klicker, Sandi Lachut, Sue Ann (John) Sigrist, Charles Palmeri and Joseph (Lisa) Stearns; also survived by many great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday (Today) from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary Hill, Lancaster. All are asked to assemble at church. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com