BURKE, Donna M. (Rich)

Of South Buffalo, NY, December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Carl E. Burke; dearest mother of Tanya M. (John) Aguiar, Shawn M. (Ana) Rich, Bonnie R. (William) Flake, and Benjamin T. (Laura) Burke; Mema of Emily, Jack, Katie, Owen, Myron, Aiyana, Abraham, and Leo; daughter of the late Walter F. and Elizabeth F. (nee DeLallo) Rich; sister of Frank (Mary) Rich, Bettyann Rich, and the late Arleen Pochron; also survived by many nieces and nephews that were an important part of her life. The family will be present Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9-11 AM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Donna's proudest accomplishments were being a wife, sister, mother, Mema, aunt, and friend. Her greatest joy was spending time with and cooking for her family and cheering for the Buffalo Bills. Share condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com