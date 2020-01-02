Victor Olofsson named NHL Rookie of the Month

For the second time this season, Buffalo Sabres winger Victor Olofsson has been named the NHL's Rookie of the Month.

Olofsson led all rookies in goals (6), points (14), power-play goals (3), power-play points (5) and game-winning goals (2; tied) in his 14 games in December. Also named rookie of the month in October, Olofsson leads all rookies in goals (16) and points (34). Colorado defenseman Cale Makar won the award in November.

Olofsson started December with three straight multipoint games (2-4-6), marking the first time a Buffalo rookie has done that since Tyler Myers in 2011. His 14 points are the most by a Buffalo rookie in a month since Myers had 14 in March, 2010 en route to winning the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.

At a point a game, Olofsson became just the third Buffalo rookie to go a point a game for a month of at least 10 games over the last 27 seasons. The others were Marcus Foligno (1.00 in March 2012) and Richard Smehlik (1.17 in December 1992)