Bills' Steve Tasker not among modern-era Hall of Fame finalists

Once again, former Buffalo Bills special teams ace Steve Tasker has fallen short of becoming a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, the Hall announced results of voting that reduced the list of 25 modern-era semifinalists to 15 from which voters will select five 2020 enshrinees on Feb. 2 in Miami, the day before Super Bowl LIV.

The finalist list includes Steve Atwater, safety, Denver Broncos and New York Jets; Tony Boselli, offensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans; Isaac Bruce, wide receiver, Los Angeles and St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers; LeRoy Butler, safety, Green Bay Packers; Alan Faneca, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jets and Arizona Cardinals; Torry Holt, wide receiver, St. Louis Rams and Jaguars; Steve Hutchinson, guard, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and Tennessee Titans; Edgerrin James, running back, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Seahawks; John Lynch, safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Broncos; Sam Mills, linebacker, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers; Troy Polamalu, safety, Steelers; Richard Seymour, defensive end/tackle, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders; Zach Thomas, linebacker, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys; Reggie Wayne, wide receiver, Colts; and Bryant Young, defensive tackle, 49ers.

Tasker has been a semifinalist seven times.