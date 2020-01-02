Share this article

Bills' Steve Tasker not among modern-era Hall of Fame finalists

Former Bills special teams standout Steve Tasker. (News file photo)
Published

Once again, former Buffalo Bills special teams ace Steve Tasker has fallen short of becoming a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, the Hall announced results of voting that reduced the list of 25 modern-era semifinalists to 15 from which voters will select five 2020 enshrinees on Feb. 2 in Miami, the day before Super Bowl LIV.

The finalist list includes Steve Atwater, safety, Denver Broncos and New York Jets; Tony Boselli, offensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans; Isaac Bruce, wide receiver, Los Angeles and St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers; LeRoy Butler, safety, Green Bay Packers; Alan Faneca, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jets and Arizona Cardinals; Torry Holt, wide receiver, St. Louis Rams and Jaguars; Steve Hutchinson, guard, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and Tennessee Titans; Edgerrin James, running back, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Seahawks; John Lynch, safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Broncos; Sam Mills, linebacker, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers; Troy Polamalu, safety, Steelers; Richard Seymour, defensive end/tackle, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders; Zach Thomas, linebacker, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys; Reggie Wayne, wide receiver, Colts; and Bryant Young, defensive tackle, 49ers.

Tasker has been a semifinalist seven times.

