Bills list four players as questionable for playoff game vs. Texans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) waves to the crowd while riding in a cart after getting hurt on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)
The Buffalo Bills listed four players as questionable for their wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

The injury list includes cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and wide receiver Andre Roberts (foot). The team said all four were limited participants in a light practice, without helmets, Thursday.

Wallace injured an ankle against the New York Jets when he made a first-quarter interception.

Nsekhe, who missed time with an injured ankle suffered in Week 11, reinjured the ankle against the Jets.

Lawson and Roberts did not play in the regular season finale.

