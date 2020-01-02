Bills' Tre'Davious White not adding bulletin board material for DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

Tre’Davious White wasn’t about to get into any sort of back and forth Thursday.

The Buffalo Bills’ cornerback was asked for his reaction to a since-deleted Instagram post by Houston Texans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The image showed Hopkins making a touchdown catch over White in a 2018 game, with the caption “2020 mood.”

“I don’t know. Nothing,” White said. “Just try to go out and play my game.”

The expectation is that White, who did not allow a touchdown catch all season, will draw the assignment of following Hopkins wherever the Texans’ star lines up. White, however, wasn’t tipping his hand to the defensive game plan in any way.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a one-on-one matchup,” he said. “There are 11 guys on the field. Whenever he comes lined up to the left side, I’ve got to be on my best game and when he lines up to the right side, Kevin (Johnson) has got to be on his best game. It’s going to take all 11 of us to try to limit him because we know he’s one of the best in the league. If we play team total defense and everybody runs to the ball and whenever he lines up to either side, if we’re on our A-game, we’ll be fine.”

White limited Hopkins to 63 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 20-13 victory last season. Two of Hopkins' five catches came directly against White, including a 13-yard touchdown. The remaining three came against zone coverage.

Hopkins has caught 104 passes, tied for third in the NFL, for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

"Tre'Davious White is a great player," Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Thursday. "He's one of the better corners in the league and we've got what we feel like is the best receiver in the league, so it's a great matchup. That's what playoff football is all about, when great players are going against each other, both guys are competing at a high level. It'll be a big part of the game."