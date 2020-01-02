How Vegas sees Bills-Texans matchup with trends and prediction

Seven of last year’s 12 playoff teams return to the postseason in 2020. Five of them will be in action this wild-card weekend.

In case you are wondering, during the history of the NFL playoffs, seven wild-card teams have won the Super Bowl, while four others reached the title game and lost.

The Bills are making only their second playoff appearance since 2000, but they are 6-0 straight up and 5-0-1 against the spread in the postseason when coming off a straight-up and against-the-spread loss since 1980. They were 6-2 straight up and 6-1-1 against the spread on the road this season.

On the flip side, Houston checks in with serious slippage in games since their bye week, sporting a 3-3 straight up mark, 2-4-1 against the spread and 2-5 in the stats. The Texans have been outgained by 85 net yards per game in second half of the season.

Finally, from the well-oiled machine: NFL playoff dogs of three or less points with an equal or better record are 37-15 straight up and 41-11 against the spread since 1980, including 19-2 against the spread when coming off a division opponent.

You know what to do.

Prediction: Bills over HOUSTON by 3.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.