BORGA, Eleanor E. (Kardach)

December 28, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Borga; loving mother of Michael (Pam Blake) and Lisa (Brian) Czarnecki; cherished grandmother of Steve, Michelle, Jessica (P.J.), Natalie, Zachary and Melissa; adored great-grandmother of Spencer and Austin; dear sister of the late Erwin (late Estelle) Kardach; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Blessed Sacrament Church, Kenmore at 11 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com