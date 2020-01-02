BOHM, James A. "Jim"

BOHM - James A. "Jim"

December 29, 2019, of Clarence, NY, beloved husband of Jeanne (Murray) Bohm; loving father of Deborah Bohm and Calvin Bohm; cherished grandfather of Devan Wieczorek and Rose Balderstone; dear brother of Peter, late David and late William Bohm. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11AM, at Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Rd. (corner of Strickler Rd.), Clarence. Condolences may be shared at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com