BARBOUR, Warren T. D. PhD

BARBOUR - Warren T. D., PhD December 28, 2019, age 76. Dear father of Susanna (Dr. Thomas) Schenk; loving grandfather of Antonia "Annie" and Edgar "Teddy"; brother of Russell Barbour PhD. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dr. Barbour's Life which will take place Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Saturn Club, 977 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Barbour's memory to the Albright Knox Art Gallery, 1285 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com