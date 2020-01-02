Deaths Death Notices
BALL, Tawnya M. (Stoner)
BALL - Tawnya M. (nee Stoner)
Of Cheektowaga; entered into rest on January 1, 2020; Loving companion of John Abraham. Devoted mother of Trishe (Bill) Hynes and step-mother of Scott Abraham; dear sister of Wayne Stoner and Lorrie (Henry) Mazur. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life for Tawnya will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
