ALLAN, Pamela S. (Riedel)

December 31, 2019. Former spouse of Russell Allan "Friend of Bill W."; dear mother of James (Beth Miller) Allan, Kelly (Troy) Baker, Aaron Allan and Donna (Robert) Laudico; grandmother of Zachary, Emily, Garrett, Payton, Andrew, Matthew, Kaitlyn and Nicholas; daughter of the late Edmund and Margaret "Peggy" Riedel; sister of Paul (Patricia) Riedel and the late Edmund "Don" (late Barbara) Riedel, former daughter-in-law of Leona Allan and the late James Allan. Funeral Services will be held at the Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, NY. Saturday at 10:00 A.M. (Assemble at Church). Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY. Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mrs. Allan was an employee at the Erie County Home, Alden, NY for 27 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com