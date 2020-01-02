Albion police: Social media posts suggesting violence appear without merit

Albion village police in a news release late Thursday said that social media posts related to the possibility of violence at a school campus in the area appear to be without any merit.

The posts, on social media sites that were not identified by police, focused on worries about potential violence Friday at the Albion Central School Campus, Albion police stated.

The situation allegedly was linked to a threat that had been placed involving the Albion Middle School in the past.

Albion police asked that people with direct knowledge or information about threats contact the police department at 585-589-5627.