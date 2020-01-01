WILLIAMS, Dorothy L. (Lockwood)

Of Buffalo, NY, December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Everett Church and Bernard Jankowski; dear mother of Jackualine Church, Dan (Ella) Church, Dennis (Susan) Church, John (Shelly) Jankowski and Tom (Peggy) Jankowski;

sister of Helen Stottelle, James Lockwood, Joseph Lockwood, and Katherine Battaglia; predeceased by three brothers and six sisters; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 4 - 8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 AM. Condolences may be shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com