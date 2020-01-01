WEBBER, John A.

WEBBER - John A. Of West Seneca, NY, December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith T. (nee Handlan); dearest father of Jonathan (Diane) Webber, Jill (David) Wieczorek, and Jason (Catherine) Webber; loving Papa of Rachel (Patrick) Daigler, Jason, Cassandra, Logan, Lucas, Michaela, April, Ella, and Abigail; brother of Peter (Geraldine) Webber; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday morning at 10:30 at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY. Memorials may be made to the Rotary Foundation. Mr. Webber was a longtime member of Buffalo Rotary Club and West Seneca Rotary Club. He was a recipient of Rotary's Paul Harris Award, an officer of ISA, and lifelong member of ASME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com