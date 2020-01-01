WASIERSKI, Daniel, Joseph

WASIERSKI - Daniel Joseph December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (nee Hoffman); devoted father of Bernadette and Daniel James Wasierski; loving grandfather of Ashley Toy, Brittney, Corilyn, Desaree and Ean Slisz; fond great-grandfather of Dominic Slisz, Kayley Toy, Angel Southern, Martino Carter, Michael Toy Jr. and Mariana Carter. Family will be present Monday from 4 - 7 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held at 6:30 PM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com