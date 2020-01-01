Deaths Death Notices
VOHWINKEL, Dolores M. (Marcilliott)
VOHWINKEL - Dolores M. (nee Marcilliott)
December 28, 2019. Beloved mother of William (Rosemary) Heitzman, Linda (Dennis) Horan, Michael (Nancy) Heitzman, Sharon Surdi and the late Deborah Kluth; grandmother of Christina McNeil, Steven, Kimberly and Marie Surdi, Kelly (Kyle) Hanley, Nicole and Danny Heitzman; daughter of the late Marion and Frank Marcilliott; sister of the late Jean Washburn and late Frank "Buddy" Marcilliott Jr. Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
