TURNER, Charlene M.

TURNER - Charlene M. Age 63, of North Tonawanda, Friday, December 20, 2019 in DeGraff Skilled Nursing Facility. Ms. Turner was born in North Tonawanda on March 8, 1956. Ms. Turner was an Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era, She was a Tank Mechanic, former substitute teacher at Orleans Niagara Boces, former School Bus driver for Laidlaw, member of the American Legion Post 1451, and Amherst Baptist Church where she was a youth Minister. Charlene is the sister of Joseph Roomlis, and Shirley (Larry) Rabideau; and dear friend to Karen Laurent and her extended family at DeGraff Skilled Nursing Facility. Friends may call Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where funeral services will follow. Burial will be held in Bath National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Online condolences at wattengel.com.