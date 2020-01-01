SZEMRAJ, James E.

SZEMRAJ - James E. December 29, 2019 - Loving son of Edward R. and Geraldine T. (nee Tomaka) Szemraj; devoted brother of John A. Szemraj; dear nephew of Louis (Rita) Tomaka and the late Esther Tomaka and Rita Kurkowski; also survived by many cousins and relatives. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Friday, January 3rd, from 4 - 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. Saturday, January 4, at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers donations in Jim's memory can be sent to Catholic Charities of Buffalo. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com