SPECHT, Mary V. (Yea)

Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of John L. Specht; dearest mother of Michelle (Brian) Dickinson, Colleen (Scott) Kashino, Pamella Engel and Susan (David) Courtney; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; predeceased by granddaughter Janie Kashino; dear sister of Richard, Kenneth (Sharon) and Michael Yea, Kathy (Fred) Krempa, Thomas (Mary) Yea, Betty (John) Bergum and Jack (Sue) Yea; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 10 o'clock at SS Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY (please assemble at the church). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in remembrance of Mrs. Specht and Janie Kashino to Roswell Park. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com