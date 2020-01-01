SCIBETTA, James M.

SCIBETTA - James M. Of Buffalo, NY. December 28, 2019 at age 66. Father of David and Brian Scibetta; grandfather of Lucy; brother of Tom (Lois), Jack (Mary Ann), Bob (Cindy) and Mary (Tom Schuster) Scibetta; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Kolano Funeral Home, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant)Friday 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM immediately following Visitation. Jim was retired from the N.F.T.A. Condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com