Scattershots for Jan. 1, 2020

More Fly Fishing Education at Niagara Fishing Expo

If you want to learn more about fly fishing, especially with a focus on the waters in Western New York, you’ll want to mark Jan. 17-19, 2020 on your calendar. The Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo will once again be living up to its new “Teaching Fishing” branding by expanding its offering on the fly at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls.

To help kick things off, there will be a fly fishing school for beginners by attending the 5 different classes being offered on Saturday. There are 3 full days of fly fishing seminars and presentations designed to improve your fly fishing skills and knowledge. There are specific seminars geared toward beginner and intermediate fly anglers, including fly casting and fly tying instruction. Featured fly fishing expert Rick Kustich of Getzville will be on hand Saturday and Sunday for in-depth instruction. Other fly fishing speakers include Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters, Nate Carr with Brookdog Fishing Company, Nicholas Sagnibene with Adventure Bound on the Fly in Ellicottville and Adam Slavinski of Orvis Buffalo.

Speakers from the Western NY Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International will also be on hand, offering insight on their groups, as well as different aspects of fly fishing. Check out www.niagarafishingexpo.com for details.

DEC Celebrates 50 years in 2020

As we break into a new decade, it appears to be a perfect time for milestones, too. For the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), 2020 will be the agency’s Golden Anniversary - celebrating 50 years of achievements and environmental stewardship. It was established on Earth Day in 1970.

To help reel in the celebration, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced that the agency will be showcasing highlights starting this month focused on its history of environmental victories through the years. As part of the anniversary recognition, DEC will be kicking off a Geocaching Challenge, designating 50 properties across the Empire State where geocaching cannisters will be hidden with details on how to receive a prize. For more information on #DEC50, connect with www.dec.ny.gov.

Summer Conservation Camp Registration Opens Jan. 26

It’s one of the hottest tickets in town. Kids ages 11 through 17 will have to move quickly if they want to secure a spot in one of the four residential conservation education camps around the state run by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They include Camp Colby in Saranac Lake (Franklin County); Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor (Sullivan County); Camp Rushford in Caneadea (Allegany County); and Pack Forest in Warrensburg (Warren County). Registration opens on Sunday, Jan. 26 starting at 1 p.m. Submit applications through the online registration portal at https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/61769.html.

Camps Colby and DeBruce will offer one week of programing for children ages 14-17. Camp DeBruce will offer six weeks for ages 11-13. Camp Colby will offer four weeks for ages 11-13. Camp Pack Forest will continue to host children aged 14-17 for six weeks and ages 11-13 for two weeks. Camp Rushford will continue to offer two weeks of programming for children aged 14-17 and five weeks of programming for ages 11-13. The complete schedule of camp weeks and ages is available at https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/29.html.

Activities at the camps include fishing, bird watching, canoeing, hiking, camping and other outdoor activities. Cost is $350 for the week. Some area sportsmen’s club and Federation’s like the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs (http://www.ecfsc.org/) and the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs (https://www.ncfcc.org/) offer scholarships for kids interested in attending.