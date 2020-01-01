SACCO, Richard S. "Dick"

SACCO - Richard S. "Dick"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 28, 2019, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Anetrini) Sacco; companion of Marie "Dee" Calandra; father of Lou Ann (Doug) Wright and Steven Sacco; grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving son of the late John and Alberta Sacco; dear brother of the late John Sacco, Jr., Daniel Sacco, and Rachelle Godios; survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday (January 2nd) from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com