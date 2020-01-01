ROSSI, Alexander Anthony

ROSSI - Alexander Anthony Known to his friends, family and loved ones as "Stella", "Flanagan", "Pops", "Gramps", "GG" and "Little Man". Entered into rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Rossi. He leaves a legacy of classic Alex sayings, dancing, card games, time at the property, Paisano wine, homemade sausage, warmth and laughter to his great-granddaughter: Sophia Herrick; grandchildren: Amie Bialo (Jared), Lisa Blackburn (Dave), Danielle Laurion Herrick (Norm), Derrick Laurion (Jen), and Katie Rossi (Nick); and his children, Mary Louise Laurion and Jeff Rossi. Visitation, Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., N. Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9:30 AM, from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 626 Center St., N. Tonawanda. Burial with Military Honors, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Online guest registry available at www.wattengel.com