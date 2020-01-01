Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 1, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: A resolution for the new decade from investor Warren Buffett’s business partner, Charles T. Munger, born on this date in 1924, “Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up.”

• • •

GATHER 'ROUND – A new six-week series of “Puppy Tales” storytime sessions for youngsters starts Jan. 9 in South Buffalo’s Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road. There will be no fee, thanks to sponsorship by South Council Member Christopher Scanlon.

Puppy Tales is open to children ages 2 to 4 and begins at 10:15 a.m. on Fridays. Each session features three stories, a craft and healthy snacks. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For info, call 823-2665 or visit dogearsbookstore.org.

• • •

HERE TO HELP – Grace for the Journey, a support group for those who are seriously ill, their families and friends, will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 in Faith United Church of Christ, 8651 Boston State Road, Boston. All are welcome. For more info, call the church at 941-3529.

• • •

WELL DONE – Sister Mary McCarrick, who retired last spring after 10 years as director of Catholic Charities, will be honored as a Champion of Education at the 20th annual Catholic Education Dinner – Gala 22:6 – on Jan. 23 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Also to be honored are Dr. Bernard Kolber and Dr. Ellen Vossler of Buffalo Dental Group for their strong support of Catholic education.

The evening begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30. Tickets are $175. Proceeds help provide tuition assistance for students at Catholic elementary schools throughout Western New York. For info, donations and tickets, call Laura DeMizio at 847-8373 or visit gala226.org.

• • •

COMMUNICATING – Independent Living of Niagara County will offer its next American Sign Language for Beginners course from 4 to 5 p.m. on Mondays from Feb. 3 to March 23. Classes will be held in ILNC’s Haeberle Plaza office, 746 Portage Road north of Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls. Fee is $45. Registrations are needed by Jan. 20. For more info and to sign up, call ASL teacher Jeanette Grimaldi at 402-5508 or email jgrimaldi@wnyil.org.

• • •

TIME OUT – Olaf Fub is taking the day off Thursday to ship home those lingering guests from his New Year’s Eve party. Reporters’ Notebook will return Friday.

• • •

