RAINEY, Shirley A. (Melvin)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest December 29, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit St. Luke AME Zion Church, 314 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, on Friday from 10-11 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel).