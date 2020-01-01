Q&A: Bollman, Nowakowski add to youth on Buffalo Council

Former Buffalo Common Council staffers Bryan J. Bollman and Mitchell P. Nowakowski now have a new vantage point on the inner workings of the Council.

Elected in November as Council members, Bollman and Nowakowski were sworn in to office Wednesday and took their seats for the first time.

Bollman, 35, won the Lovejoy District seat after Council Member Richard A. Fontana decided not to run for re-election. Bollman had spent 11 years as Fontana’s chief of staff. Nowakowski, 28, won the Fillmore District seat. He spent the past two years as legislative assistant to the Common Council. Both new members are Democrats.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, introduced Nowakowski as the first openly gay man to be elected to the Common Council, and Nowakowski thanked many of the region’s most persistent gay and lesbian political activists for helping making his election possible.

“Representation matters and, today, LGBTQ representation has come,” said Nowakowski.

South District Council Member Christopher Scanlon noted that the addition of Bollman and Nowakowski means the Council now consists of a majority of members who are 40 and under.

The Buffalo News interviewed Bollman and Nowakowski after the swearing-in ceremony about their new jobs.

What are the most pressing issues facing your district that you plan to address in Common Council?

Nowakowski: Housing, infrastructure and community policing are really the three main things we need to work on in 2020 for the district.

Bollman: This whole year, I’ve been walking door to door and meeting face to face with residents, so I feel like I have my finger on the pulse of what the residents want. The majority of our calls that come into our office (are about) vacant properties. They want us to take care of some of these properties.

How would you go about addressing these issues through legislation or other initiatives?

Nowakowski: When it comes to the housing portion, we need a lead ordinance to start bringing our houses in Broadway-Fillmore into compliance because we have the highest rate of lead in the ZIP codes of Broadway-Fillmore. So having a lead ordinance to bring people into compliance, but also matching that with funds. You don’t want to punish people for being poor, but we want them to get in healthy homes, so a lead ordinance to match it with funding that the county gives. And then just changing the thought of the East Side. There are a lot of lands to be developed. It’s starting to talk to developers to bring in affordable housing, matching them with grants and programs.

Bollman: What I’m looking at is trying to give some of our inspectors, or community officers, a little more teeth, some legislation like that. I want to make vibrant business corridors. Council Member Fontana mentioned that I had that grant on Clinton Street. There’s opportunities to extend that to Lovejoy Street, to extend that to East Delavan and Genesee, so I’m looking at any opportunity to create more vibrant business districts, beautification ... crime prevention through environmental design.

I was looking at something with our city auctions. It’s very competitive at the auctions, so I was looking at is there an opportunity for us to get owner-occupants a shot at some of these properties so there’s not so much competition. One thing I’m looking at is possibly setting up an owner-occupant auction, or getting them in the first day. As a realtor, I kind of know how HUD works and they do offer their properties for sale to owner-occupants. They give them priority for a couple weeks, so maybe there’s something we could do at the Council. It’s hearsay on social media but I believe an ATV just ran into a house on Vanderbilt. They’re up and down our streets. It’s a dangerous situation, so I’m also looking to legislate potentially on ATVs.

The FBI recently raided City Hall and appears to be investigating city contracts. How does the Common Council need to address the situation?

Nowakowski: There are three Council members on the (Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency) board, the president and two other Council members. I don’t think I’ll be appointed to oversee BURA from the Council perspective, but it’s really incumbent upon those members to start using their oversight.

Bollman: It’s really interesting. I haven’t heard much on it. It’s been pretty quiet here as far as what is happening. I hope that’s not the case. I’m very interested. I’m all about bringing resources to our neighborhood. I want to focus on our neighborhood. Those dollars are precious that come in, so we have to account for them and be very careful with them. So I’m very interested to see how it plays out.