Post Time: The 2020 Racing Kreskin

Wishing you all a Happy New Year from the 716.

During my youth the Amazing Kreskin wowed television viewers weekly with his daring predictions and prognostications. An annual tradition here at the TBN racing corner, it’s that time for the annual racing predictions for the upcoming racing calendar. Once again, the Amazing Kreskin has loaned his crystal ball to the Racing Kreskin to look deeply into racing’s future.

In November, the Racing Kreskin lamented over his 2019 predictions which ended up being south of the Mendoza line with a .200 batting average. He had a number or close calls during 2019 that just didn’t go his way. It has been as high as .500 (2010, 2012 and 2017), so he’ll need to improve by a couple selections in the New Year.

It’s time to start channeling our inner Kreskin to take a look at the upcoming 2020 racing season. We’ll keep some of the old predictions in the mix and add a few new picks this year. Here we go…

Omaha Beach triumphs in the 2020 Pegasus. We’ll skip an Eclipse prediction this year, as it looks rather formful, so we move forward to late January at Gulfstream to see Omaha Beach thrive near the Atlantic and go out on a high note. Home town horse wins the Dubai World Cup. Kreskin goes overseas to see a Godolphin horse win in the desert. The Big Cap field is no larger than six. With Dubai and Saudi Cups in the mix this year, Santa Anita will struggle to put horses in the gate for one if its most historic races. The Kentucky Derby winner will come from an inside gate from 3 through 8. Looking for somewhere inside after last year’s debacle. Early placing from one of the inside gates will be the ticket in Louisville. The Derby winner will come out of the Florida Derby. It’s been a race that hasn’t disappointed, and should have had last year’s winner. Asmussen, Romans or Casse will saddle the winner in the Churchill paddock. One of these three trainers will get off the Derby duck and earn his first Derby win. Going back to the well with this one. Dallas Stewart will come in second for bonus points. A filly wins the Queen’s Plate. For some reason the Plate has produced a winning filly four times over the past decade. Why not get the next decade kicked off with a lady in the Gallop for the Guineas. The Haskell Hat is Black. The Racing Kreskin cowers at the Haskell Hat pick. He’s had difficulty in the past, after going 2-for-2 in 2017 and 2018, he started a new Haskell Hat losing streak. Black is the new orange. Chad Brown wins the Travers. It’s a race that is high on his wish list and the most dominant turf trainer in the land is ready to finally land the big fish he’s been trying to hook for years. Keeneland temperature doesn’t top 60 degrees (Fahrenheit for my Canadian readers) on Breeders’ Cup Saturday Nov. 7. They say weatherpersons are just like handicappers, so why not step into the meteorological realm and go with the under on a brisk November Kentucky day.

That’s it for the Racing Kreskin as we launch into 2020.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.