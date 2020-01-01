PONTICELLO, Charles S.

PONTICELLO - Charles S. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carmela (nee Germano) Ponticello; devoted father of Richard (Ann), Salvatore (Colleen), Libby and the late Mark; cherished grandfather of Jacqueline, Julianna, Mark Jr., Robert, Carla, William, Jason and Molly; adored great-grandfather of Catherine, Roseann, Charles, Tyler and Julian. No prior visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 345 7th St., Buffalo on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Arrangements by Joseph Spano & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Joseph V. Spano, Director.