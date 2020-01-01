Police SUV rolls over in early morning crash

A crash early Wednesday morning resulted in a Buffalo police SUV rolling over and two officers being treated for minor injuries at Erie County Medical Center.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. at Hertel Avenue and Tonawanda Street.

Buffalo Police say Northwest District officers were responding to a call of shots fired, with lights and sirens flashing when it was struck by another vehicle.

The other vehicle involved in the crash suffered significant damage.

No information has been released yet regarding the condition of the other driver, and no charges have been filed.

Buffalo police are investigating.