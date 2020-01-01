PIERAKOS, Phyllis M. (Brehm)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James G. Pierakos; devoted mother of Pamela (Chuck) Orcutt and George (Peggy) Pierakos; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Gina), Evan, Megan, and Lauren; dear sister of Dolores (William) Mortellaro; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., on Saturday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com