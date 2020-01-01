OYER, Helen L. (Waterson)

OYER - Helen L. (nee Waterson)

On the wings of the angels, December 31, 2019, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband, the late Milford C. "Pete" Oyer. Dear mom of Gary M. Oyer Sr. and Carol (Ronald) Scherrer; sweet grandma of Tracie (Howard), Jodie (Norm), Brett (Sue), Deann (Rafael), Gary Jr.; great-grandma of Kristen, Cara (Nick), Olivia, Evan, Emma, Jack, Nikita, Castle and Nirvana. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2669 Sheridan Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com