A person was hospitalized after a Delaware District apartment fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

The fire is believed to have started on an upper floor of the Mayflower Apartments, 66 Summer St., at 12:15 a.m.

One person had to be pulled out of the building by emergency responders, and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Officials say damage is estimated at $35,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.