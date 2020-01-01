NICOLAIO, Janine Ann (Bellanti)

December 28, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of 59 years to Alfonso John Nicolaio; devoted mother to DeAnn Terese Nicolaio and Janalle (Dennis) Episcopo; beloved daughter of the late Peter and Anna (nee Lucca) Bellanti; dearest sister of the late John A. (late Florence) Bellanti and late Frank P. (survived by Dorothy) Bellanti; fond aunt of Francine (Bob Schrader) Bellanti, Peter (Erin) Bellanti, Marc Bellanti; great aunt of Roman, Frankie, Marc, Paige, and Ava Marie Bellanti. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., at Maple Road, Williamsville, NY. Please assemble at church. If so desired, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Mrs. Nicolaio was a retiree of the Williamsville Central School System. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com